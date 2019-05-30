Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Madsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope Ann Cranfield Madsen


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Penelope Ann Cranfield Madsen Obituary
Penelope Ann Cranfield Madsen

Shreveport - Penelope Ann Cranfield Madsen, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on May 24, 2019 following a brief but aggressive battle with pancreatic cancer.

Arrangements are private and will be held at a later date.

Penny was born in Phoenixville, PA to Calvin Clarence Cranfield, Jr. and Jenny D'Amelio Cranfield on September 27, 1949. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University followed by extensive training in the Culinary Arts in New Orleans, Louisiana where she provided cakes and pastries to many French Quarter restaurants until her retirement. She was an avid collector and a talented artisan who excelled in a number of handicrafts which included sewing, needlework, and ceramics. Penny possessed a brilliant intellect, a creative mind, a generous heart, and will be best remembered for the many ways she shared of herself with those she loved. To know her was to be her friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Jenny Cranfield of New Orleans, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband Lee R. Madsen, son, Lee R. Madsen II, brothers, Calvin (Jan), Steven (Cindy), sister, Deborah (Matt) and many much loved nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or the ASPCA.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and support staff at Schumpert Highland, Willis Knighton, Heritage Manor Stratmore, LifePath Hospice Care and Boone Funeral Home.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
Download Now