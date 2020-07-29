Rev. Peter W. Bridgford



Rev. Peter Bridgford, age 86, resident of Vero Beach, FL, departed this life February 25, 2020. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Belmore Kobler Hicks Bridgford, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Bailey Hicks, Jr. of Shreveport, LA. They were married at First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport on July 2, 1960. He is also survived by his son, Peter W. Bridgford, Jr. (Celeste); grandchildren, Isabella and Willow Bridgford; and many other loving family and friends. Peter graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, CA. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served the Lord as an Episcopal Priest in the Diocese of Western New York. He was ordained at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jamestown, NY, was Vicar at the Church of the Holy Communion in Lakeview, NY, and Rector of St. John's Grace Episcopal Church in Buffalo, NY. Funeral services were held at St. John's Grace Church on March 14, 2020.









