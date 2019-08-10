|
Phil Anderson
Shreveport - A memorial service celebrating the life of Phillip Earl Anderson, Lt. Colonel, USAF (retired) will begin at 1 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral. The Reverend Dr. Wayne Carter will officiate. Phil's ashes, per his request, will be inurned in the columbarium immediately following the service. A reception will follow in the parlor.
Phil was born in Fouke, Arkansas, but a Louisianan by choice. He attended schools in Texas and finished his degree at Southwestern State College, Weatherford, Oklahoma.
Phil was a United States Air Force pilot who served his country for 29 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He flew over 1000 combat missions in Viet Nam and was awarded the Air Force Cross twice for heroism.
He, Kip, his wife, and Phil, Jr. (Andy), their son, lived on Clinton-Sherman AFB, OK, Barksdale AFB, LA, Roswell AFB, NM, Sewart AFB, TN, Dyess AFB, TX, Kadena AFB on Okinawa, Japan, and Francis E. Warren AFB, WY. Phil retired to Shreveport and enjoyed many happy years at East Ridge Country Club.
Preceding Phil in death was his wife, Kip King Anderson; his parents; one brother; and two sisters. Surviving him are Phil's and Kip's son, Phillip E. Anderson, Jr.; grandchild, Jennifer Bucello; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bucello and Garrett Bucello; nieces, March Kingsdorf, Virginia Homza, and Cissie Smith; nephew, Robert King; and a host of children and friends.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his Tuesday through Friday East Ridge golf groups; and his Tuesday golf group; his Tuesday card group; and the Monday afternoon card group.
The family requests memorials to be made in the form of a kindness done for another person and to remember Phil as a friend.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019