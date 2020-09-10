Philip Allen Harris
Shreveport - Philip A. Harris, age 54, of Shreveport Louisiana passed away on September 8th 2020. He was a native of Shreveport and graduated from C. E. Byrd High School. He received an Accounting Degree from LSU Shreveport and later his CPA. He also worked in the food service industry and for Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries before retiring.
Philip was proceeded in death by his parents Jeanne R. Harris and George W. Harris Jr. He was the youngest of 9 children. He will be missed by his heartbroken siblings Steve Harris (Tammy), David Harris, Cynthia Gaertner (Mike), Lisa Harris, Kathleen Clark, Paul Harris (Diane), Keith Harris (Karen), Marilyn McCrary (Mike), 24 nieces and nephews along with a number of great nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.
Philip "Phishin Phil" loved to fish for anything that swam. He fished all the lakes around north Louisiana but one of his favorites was Grand Bayou in Coushatta. This is where he landed a monster 12 1/2-pound bass, besting all of his brothers records, which he never let them forget. Philip will be remembered by all as a kind and gentle soul who truly loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.
Due to health concerns for all, memorial services will be held at a later date. Philips charity of choice
is an organization which provides camp experiences for children with Multiple Sclerosis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Philips name to Mr Oscar Monkey, mroscarmonkey.org
.