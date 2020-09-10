1/1
Philip Allen Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Allen Harris

Shreveport - Philip A. Harris, age 54, of Shreveport Louisiana passed away on September 8th 2020. He was a native of Shreveport and graduated from C. E. Byrd High School. He received an Accounting Degree from LSU Shreveport and later his CPA. He also worked in the food service industry and for Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries before retiring.

Philip was proceeded in death by his parents Jeanne R. Harris and George W. Harris Jr. He was the youngest of 9 children. He will be missed by his heartbroken siblings Steve Harris (Tammy), David Harris, Cynthia Gaertner (Mike), Lisa Harris, Kathleen Clark, Paul Harris (Diane), Keith Harris (Karen), Marilyn McCrary (Mike), 24 nieces and nephews along with a number of great nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.

Philip "Phishin Phil" loved to fish for anything that swam. He fished all the lakes around north Louisiana but one of his favorites was Grand Bayou in Coushatta. This is where he landed a monster 12 1/2-pound bass, besting all of his brothers records, which he never let them forget. Philip will be remembered by all as a kind and gentle soul who truly loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.

Due to health concerns for all, memorial services will be held at a later date. Philips charity of choice is an organization which provides camp experiences for children with Multiple Sclerosis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Philips name to Mr Oscar Monkey, mroscarmonkey.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved