Winnfield Funeral Home- Alexandria
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109
318-445-5002
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Alexandria
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunrise Baptist Church
3220 Lakeshore Dr
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Philip Martin Obituary
Philip Martin

- - Phillip Martin was born on July 6, 1933 to Farnzo and Wealthy Martin in Mooringsport, LA.

Phillip, or Dea, as he is affectionately known, loved the Lord and loved serving in the church. He was an active member of Zion Baptist Church for over 25 years, where he actively served on the Deacon Board. He then joined Sunrise Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Board for the last 20 years, until his death.

Phillip Martin entered into rest peacefully on June 8, 2019, at Progressive Care Center in Shreveport, LA.

Precious memories of Phillip will be cherished by his wife of 62 years, Claudette C Martin; his children: Phyllis Stevenson of Redlands, CA; Avery Wayne Martin of Shreveport, LA; Reginald Darrell Martin (Constance) of Houston, TX; and Diana Lynette Martin of Dallas, TX.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm at Winnfield Funeral Homes and the Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sunrise Baptist Church 3220 Lakeshore Dr Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from June 12 to June 13, 2019
