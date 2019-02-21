|
Philip Richard Michaels
- - December 4, 1949 - February 15, 2019
Philip Richard Michaels, born December 4, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, entered into rest on February 15, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Philip, who was named after Saint Philip, was known by his loved ones as a simple man with a strong faith. He was the youngest of three and always looked after by his older sisters, Jeri and Kay. He battled type 1 diabetes from the young age of 5, which contributed to many other health issues through the years. No matter the circumstance or obstacle, he always saw the glass as half full. He was grateful for everyday he was able to spend with his friends and family and said that he always felt very fortunate. To many that knew him he was known as MacGyver. He was a Certified Master Mechanic and could fix anything. He was well skilled with his hands and blessed his family with many one of a kind handmade gifts. In the past couple of years he found a new passion, which was writing and even published a book titled "The Average Man."
He was blessed by many lifelong friendships. Some stories have been told, but many he took with him. His daughters never went a day without knowing how much he loved them and the same for his grandchildren. No matter what, they always knew Grandpa would show up.
Philip was preceded in death by both of his parents, Richard "Dick" and Marie Michaels.
He is survived by his daughter Amy Hastings (Vernon) of Shreveport, LA, daughter Melissa Green (Dale) of Fayetteville, AR, sister Jeri Moore (Jim) of Byron, GA, sister Kay Choppin (Gil) of Houston, TX, grandchildren, Denver, Cole, Holden & Michaelann, nephews Frank, Doug, Steve, Mark & Matt, and nieces Jennie & Jana.
Philip gave a good fight and never gave up. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations be made to the .
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 21, 2019