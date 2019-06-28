Phillip Anthony Brown



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Phillip Anthony Brown, 67, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery on Texas Ave. in Shreveport, LA.



Phil was born September 1, 1951 in Bossier City, LA and went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. He graduated from Fair Park High School in 1970 where he made a name for himself as a running back. He retired from AT&T and General Motors.



Phil was preceded in death by his father, James Arley Brown. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Grace Collins; stepmother, Janet Brown; daughter, Sandy Yates; grandchildren, Phoenix Ortiz and Sheyenne Ortiz; sister, Christina Beard; brothers, Jimmy Brown and James Collins; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; and beloved dog, Powder.



Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Noah Lesko, Randy Nelson, Michael Van Den Boom, Cody Rich, Dylan Clark, and Caleb Clark.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local ASPCA. Published in Shreveport Times on June 28, 2019