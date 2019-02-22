|
Phillip Jackson Sr.
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Phillip Jackson Sr., 89, will be 12pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Light-Hill Baptist church 1823 Pine Hill Rd. Shreveport, LA. Dr. Trenton M. Smith Sr. officiating. The Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Family visitation will be 6:00 pm- 8:00pm, Friday at Bethelee Baptist Church 5500 Old Mooringsport RD., Shreveport, LA. He is survived by his wife Ruth A, Jackson. Children: Lela Landers, Phillip Jackson Jr. (Lonzetta), Freddie Jackson (Delores), Glenda Pogue (Bruce) Colonel Houston (Diesha), Eugenia Hampton (Orlando), Victor Huston (Samantha), Rudard Huston (Moneya) many other relatives and Friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 22, 2019