Bailey Funeral Home of Springhill
304 First Street Northwest
Springhill, LA 71075
318-539-3555
Phillip Morris Thurman Obituary
Phillip Morris Thurman

Springhill, LA - Funeral services for Mr. Phillip Morris Thurman, age 79, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, Springhill, LA with Rev. Todd Pickard and Rev. Chris Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Branch Cemetery, Taylor, AR under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mr. Thurman was born on November 4, 1940 to Melvin Oswald and Edna Lula Nelson Thurman in Springhill, LA and passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. He was a faithful member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from the State of Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles after 27 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force and was a member and Past Master of the Springhill Masonic Lodge #348 F&AM where he also served as treasurer for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Holman and husband, Dale of Locust Grove, OK; son, Richard Thurman of McKinney, TX; two granddaughters, Erika Thurman and Abigail Thurman; brother, Mike Thurman and wife, Mary of Benton, LA; niece, Bonnie Long Humphrey and husband, Don of Waskom, TX; nephew, Danny Long and wife, Shelia of Nacogdoches, TX; and a host of cousins and other extended family members.

Mr. Thurman was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dawn R. Thurman; sisters, Mary Lou Thurman, Brenda Nell Thurman Long; and brother-in-law, Floyd F. Long.

Pallbearers will be Harry G. Nelson, Tollie Joe Thomas, Kenneth Lyons, Mickey Covington, Glenn Robertson, and David Steelman. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Barnard, Jackie Martin, and members of the Springhill Masonic Lodge #348 F&AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

www.baileyfuneralhome.net
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
