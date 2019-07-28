Services
Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home - Coushatta
233 East Carroll Street
Coushatta, LA 71019
(318) 932-4362
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Martin Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Martin Baptist Church
Phyllis Dupree Cole


1924 - 2019
Phyllis Dupree Cole Obituary
Phyllis Dupree Cole

Martin, LA - Mrs. Phyllis Dupree Cole passed away in her home on July 26, 2019 and escorted by angels to Glory. She was born on April 27, 1924 in Martin, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley Dupree and Thelma Morgan Dupree, her husband, B.C. "Charlie" Cole, a daughter, Barbara Dupree, and a daughter-in-law, Patsy Cole. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Dupree and Gayle White, a nephew, Geoffrey Wilkins and a niece, Wendi Long. Left to celebrate her life are her children: Wiley Cole, Philip Cole (Dolores), and son-in-law, Ivy Dupree. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Wiley II "Chuck" Cole, Kimberly Cole Dupree (Sam), Philip Cole II (Kim), Mark Cole (J.Jaye), Kristi Cole Junkin (Christian), Jason Dupree (Lisa), Todd Dupree (Marcia), Eric Dupree (Shana), and Dan Dupree (Lindsay) and sister, Joyce Wilkins (Glenn). Also surviving her are 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren in addition to nieces, nephews, and brother-in-law, Odra White. Mrs. Cole spent her life as an educator. A graduate of Normal College and Northwestern State, she first taught at Methvin School in Red River Parish but spent most of her 45 plus years teaching first grade at Martin School. She remembered and loved each of her students. She often stated that she never had a student who failed to learn to read. She believed in her heart that, if properly taught, every child can learn. She was overjoyed to hear from many of her former students through the years and delighted in their successes in life. She was also a Sunday School teacher. Beginning as a teenager, she taught a Sunday School class until she could no longer stand. Respected by all, Phyllis was a lady, a leader, and a Christian. She had no difficulty speaking for what was right. She loved her community, her church, and her Lord. Mrs. Cole's funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28. Visitation will be in the Martin Baptist Church from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. A celebration of her life begins at 4:00 P.M. Pallbearers are her grandsons. The service will be led by her pastor, Dr. Richard Kaufman and her grandson, Mark Cole of First Church West Monroe. Burial will follow in Martin Cemetery. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Bailey Womack and all who visited her and called to "chat" with her. Heartfelt thanks go to her sister, Joyce Wilkins and to her special cousins Bobbie Long, and Sherry Jones. She loved you deeply.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019
