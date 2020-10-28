Phyllis PetersonShreveport - Graveside services for Phyllis Pullig Peterson, 74, of Shreveport, LA, will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020, at Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, LA. Friends may pay their respects, Friday, October 30, 2020, 1:00 PM until service time at Centuries Funeral Home. Social Distancing and masking will be observed for the services. Services are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside ChapelPhyllis was born, November 20, 1946, in Bossier City, LA to Wayland and Helen Collins Pullig, she passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband James B. Peterson.Phyllis graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport in 1964. She later attended Technical School for her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate. Phyllis retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the late 80's.She was a member of Freedom Church in Bossier City. She was a volunteer at Freedom's Pantry on Thursdays for donations of pantry goods to the needy.Phyllis is survived by numerous family and friends. Honoring the Peterson family as pallbearers are Wyatt Pullig, Kirk Pullig, Lyle Hitt, Mason Hitt, John Tucker Hitt, and George Edwards; honorary pallbearers will be Ron Edwards, Richard Pullig, Jack Breithaupt and Joe Hitt.The Peterson & Pullig family want to thank Ms. Bobbie Cooper, close friend and care-taker for Phyllis for her dedication, visits to her in the Hospitals and keeping the family apprised of important information.Thanks to Cherish, Ruth and Maranda Hunt for their sitting/care for Phyllis while in Willis Knighten Bossier. Thanks to Cornerstone Long Term Acute Care Hospital for their acute care of Phyllis throughout her illness.Also, thanks to Phyllis's cousins Ginger and Jack Breithaupt and Mary P. Schatz, MD for their dedicated attention to the medical coordination throughout Phyllis's illness and that of her father Wayland who passed 8/20/2020 at 98 years young.