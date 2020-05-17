Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Plunner Brown

Plunner Brown Obituary
Plunner Brown

Stonewall, LA - Visitation for Plunner "Nana" Louise Brown, 92, will be Monday, May 18, 2020, 4:00 pm - 6:00 PM at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, Shreveport, LA she will be buried at the Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs, Alabama.

She passed away on May 15, 2020 at her residence in Stonewall, LA. Nana was the daughter of Conner and Tommie Denton Gilbreath. She was born in Double Springs, Alabama September 25, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, William "Mack" Brown, and son Jerry Brown.

She was a member of the Keithville United Methodist Church. She loved volunteering at the Vacation Bible School and the Pumpkin Patch. She also loved the crocket and doing crossword puzzles. Plunner was a manager at Stuckey for many years.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda Coronado-DeLeon; grandchildren, Starra Keen, Amanda Gower, Jerry Brown, Jr, Conner Brown, Thomasina Adams and Amanda Parker; 8 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Nana's family wait to extend a very special Thank You to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospice.

Her family ask that memorial donation be made to the Keithville United Methodist Church, 11145 Old Mansfield Rd, Keithville, LA 71047.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020
