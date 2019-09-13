|
Primous Robert Howard Sr.
Shreveport - Funeral Services for Mr. Primous Robert Howard Sr., will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am at Avenue Baptist Church, 901 W. 70th Street. Rev. Clarence Hicks will officiate. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Family Hour is scheduled from 6pm to 8pm Friday Night at Avenue Baptist Church.
Mr. Howard was born on May 28, 1938. He died on September 6, 2019. He was a native of Shreveport, LA. He also was a retired educator of the Caddo Public School System and Wiley College.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Allen Howard; children, Primous Jr. (Liz), Donna, Latonia, Marvin, Jacqueline Terrell, Jeffery, Terrell, Yolanda Terrell, and Charlellia James; sisters, Dottie Bell (Lon), Lyndell (Martell) Anderson, Rebecca Howard and Diana Jordan; brother, Carl (Debra) Howard, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019