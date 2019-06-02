|
Priscilla Morrow Harp
Phonenix, AR - Priscilla Elaine Morrow Harp, known by her friends as Sandi, passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on June 18, 1942 to the late Henry Eston and Avis Aliene (Lee) Morrow in Ruston, Louisiana. She attended Bossier High School graduating class of 1960; then furthered her education at North-west Louisiana University obtaining an Associate's in Music Theory.
Priscilla loved to laugh, her presence was warm and loving and anyone that knew her saw how she always lit up the room. Priscilla was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader for over 20 years, and music teacher for hundreds of students throughout her life in Loui-siana and the Phoenix, AZ area. She was in several bands and performed at many music festivals over the years, including Blue Grass and Gospel, held concerts for home school bands and recitals for music students.
Priscilla cultivated in each student a love for music, teaching any instrument a student wanted to play, helping them learn in their own unique way, if necessary, and by start-ing each student with the songs that they most wanted to learn. Her philosophy was simple and successful, 'if a student plays the music they love, they will keep playing'.
Her passion to find the best way to teach, led to her creating her own teaching system which her students, old and new, still use.
Priscilla was an excellent cook and baker, famous for her bread, biscuits, and famous "Grammy rolls", that only the lucky few have been fortunate enough to taste. Priscilla was the type of person that always enjoyed family and friends surrounding her. She loved people from her heart, and everyone adored her.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 2, 2019