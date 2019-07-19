|
Quentin Demetrious Mitchell
Shreveport - Funeral Service for Officer Quentin Demetrious Mitchell, 51, will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, 1:00 PM at Stonewall Baptist Church. Interment will be Monday, July 22, 2019, 12 PM at NW LA Veterans Cemetery. Family Hour is scheduled from 6-7 PM Friday Night at Stonewall Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandmothers, one granddaughter, and three uncles. He is survived by his mother, Edna O'Neal (Otis); father, Melvin Brown; three children; six grandchildren; two sisters; one aunt, Annie; two favorite aunts, Lene and Beverly; one uncle, Willie Mitchell; two nieces, two nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 19, 2019