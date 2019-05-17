|
|
Rachel Boutlier
Shreveport - Rachel Boutlier, whose maiden name was Rachel Veron Frank, was born in Merryville, Louisiana on March 8, 1919 and passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 14, 2019. She enjoyed a blessed and happy Christian life for more than 100 years. She had two sons, Douglas Boutlier and Robin Boutlier, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Rachel was a Minister's wife and worked in retail stores for over thirty years. She also managed grocery stores during World War II.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Avenue, Shreveport, LA., 71101.
Funeral Service will be Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 A.M. also at Forest Park Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Rick McDonald and Brother Johnnie Johnson of Graceway Fellowship Church.
The Family would like to thank those who showed their love and friendship to Rachel. Special thanks to The Guest House Nursing Home and Regional Hospice for their care.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 17, 2019