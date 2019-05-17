Services
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Boutlier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Boutlier


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rachel Boutlier Obituary
Rachel Boutlier

Shreveport - Rachel Boutlier, whose maiden name was Rachel Veron Frank, was born in Merryville, Louisiana on March 8, 1919 and passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 14, 2019. She enjoyed a blessed and happy Christian life for more than 100 years. She had two sons, Douglas Boutlier and Robin Boutlier, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Rachel was a Minister's wife and worked in retail stores for over thirty years. She also managed grocery stores during World War II.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Avenue, Shreveport, LA., 71101.

Funeral Service will be Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 A.M. also at Forest Park Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Rick McDonald and Brother Johnnie Johnson of Graceway Fellowship Church.

The Family would like to thank those who showed their love and friendship to Rachel. Special thanks to The Guest House Nursing Home and Regional Hospice for their care.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now