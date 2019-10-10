Services
Rafael Gatlin Obituary
Mr. Rafael Gatlin

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Rafael Gatlin, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Creation Family Church, 8410 Kingston Rd. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday at New Creation Family Church.

Mr. Gatlin entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2019. Rafael "Poochie" Gatlin will always be remembered for his sense of humor and being very outspoken.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years; Sophia Gatlin, four sons, and one daughter, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
