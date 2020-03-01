Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
A.O. Smith Funeral Home
Stamps, AR
Ralph E. Daugherty


1937 - 2020
Ralph E. Daugherty Obituary
Ralph E. Daugherty

Shreveport - Shreveport, LA- Ralph Edward Daugherty, 82 passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a heart aneurysm. He was born to Addie and Roy Daugherty on March 17, 1937 in Magnolia Arkansas.

Mr. Daugherty proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the AT&T plant which was previously Western Electric after 20+ years of working as an engineer. Mr. Daugherty was longtime and faithful member of Summergrove Baptist Church and served as an usher. He loved to fish and golf and was a huge LSU sports fan!

Mr. Daugherty was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanor "Gail" Daugherty, and his father. He is survived by his son, Doug Daugherty; mother, Addie Daugherty; grand-daughter, Taylor Mader and husband Jordan; two great-great grandchildren, Jaysen Daugherty and Abbigail Mader; sister, Doris Cook; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at A.O. Smith Funeral Home in Stamps, AR. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home. Mr. Daugherty will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Waldo Cemetery in Waldo, AR following the funeral service.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
