Ralph G. Cole


Ralph G. Cole Obituary
Ralph G. Cole

Haughton - Ralph was born October 28, 1939 in Poland, LA and passed with his family by his side on February 28, 2019.

Ralph was known for his kind spirit and wiliness to help anyone. He worked hard as a provider, but during his free time, he enjoyed music and scaring a few fish.

Preceding Ralph in death are daughter, Labriska Shaffer; and granddaughter, Krystyna Shaffer. He is survived by wife, Janet Cole; children, Rachel Cole, Brandon Morrison, Corey Cole (Heather) and Breeanna Cole; grandchildren, Chelsea Cole, Dusty Shaffer, Angelina Morrison, and Beau Burge; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kenzie; and other family and friends.

Ralph was a devoted husband, father, Paw Paw, and G Paw Paw. His legacy will continue through many generations.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 10, 2019
