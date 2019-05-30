|
Ralph Morris Wilson
- - Ralph Morris Wilson returned to his Heavenly Father on May 26th 2019. He was born July 6th , 1949 in Tallulah, LA. He served in the Vietnam War and retired from the Shreveport Police Department after 22 years of service. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University later in life and enjoyed teaching at Louisiana Tech at Barksdale. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Music was always an important part of Ralph's life. He enjoyed performing in bands and playing at home for the enjoyment of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Minnie, and his brothers, Hebert, Pete, and Charles, his sister Jean, and his son Phillip. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Mickie, brother Jeff, sister Yuvonne, son Jeremy, and daughters Lise, Monica, and Nikki. He has 13 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter with twin great grandchildren on the way.
A Memorial Service for Ralph Morris Wilson will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 31st at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Shreveport, LA. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 30, 2019