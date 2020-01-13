|
Randall Douglas Moore
Cherry Hill, AR - Randall Douglas Moore, 71, of Cherry Hill, AR died Monday, January 6, 2020, at UAMS in Little Rock after a sudden illness. He was born in Shreveport, LA in 1948, and lived in Arkansas for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Eugene Moore, Jr., and Gladys Kirkpatrick Moore, his brother Joseph Eugene Moore, and his nephew, Patrick Eugene Moore. He is survived by his dear wife, Judy, and his nephews James Frederick Moore and Joseph Michael Moore and their families. He also leaves behind those people whom he considered his adopted family. These treasured ones include Stephanie Parks and her family; Michael and Debra Clark and their family; and Patricia Barbee. Randy is already missed by a host of dear friends.
After a rocky start in life, Randy found his professional calling. He became a skilled dental technician and owned a dental laboratory in Texarkana, AR for 15 years. Randy's focused attention to detail and his artistic gifts brought him national recognition among prominent dentists who sought his talented expertise. As a result of his considerable skills and unerring dedication, Randy became a specialist in dental reconstruction for trauma victims. The challenges faced by these victims along with his compassionate attention to their many needs gave Randy immense career and personal satisfaction. He served a term as president of the local organization of Certified Dental Technicians.
Randy was an avid outdoorsman. He called the forests and streams his chapel, and loved all creatures. He found great joy in sponsoring wildlife rehabilitators, and then witnessing the release of the rehabilitated animals back into their natural world.
When Randy retired, he turned his multiple skills and talents toward knifemaking. He studied under J.R. Cook, Master Bladesmith, a designated Arkansas Living Treasure.
Randy was beyond all else a beloved husband and a true friend. He was always ready to offer assistance, advice, and encouragement. Randy's dedication to his family, friends, pets, and the natural world is irreplaceable.
A memorial service to celebrate Randy and his extraordinary life will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020