1/1
Randall G. Dupree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall G. Dupree

Oil City, LA - Randall G. Dupree, 65, of Oli City, LA passed away on October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on October 31, 2020 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Chester Coffman. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Oil City. There will be a time of visitation from 6-8 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Randall was born May 13, 1955 in Shreveport, LA to Charles Lee Dupree and Henrietta Elmore Dupree, and lived in Oil City most of his life. He was a member of Ferry Lake Baptist Church. He was a member of the Society of Civil War Historians and the National Coin Association. He loved to listen country music and Elvis. He loved the movie Shane and all of John Wayne's movies. Randall was also an avid football fan.

Preceding Randall in death was his father Dugan Dupree. He is survived by his wife Tara Dupree of Oil City, LA, his mother Henrietta Dupree of Oil City, his children; Angel Litteral of New Port Richey, FL, April Medlin (Scott) of Hampton, GA, Shane Dupree (April) of Blanchard, LA, Adrian Terry of Shreveport, Adam Terry of Mooringsport, and Megan Patterson (Joe) of Oil City, his siblings; Christine Young (James) of Shreveport, Chuck Dupree (Lisa) of Shreveport, and Michael Dupree of Oil City, his grandchildren; Jacob, Josh, Samantha, Brian, Brandon, Ethan, Iliana, Bellamie, Gracie, Wesley, Talan, Hunter, Caden, and Rohen.

Pallbearers will be Cody Young, Dalton Williams, Gene Terry, James Young, Larry Dupree, Scott Medlin, and Jacob Rowland.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved