Randall G. DupreeOil City, LA - Randall G. Dupree, 65, of Oli City, LA passed away on October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on October 31, 2020 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Chester Coffman. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Oil City. There will be a time of visitation from 6-8 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home.Randall was born May 13, 1955 in Shreveport, LA to Charles Lee Dupree and Henrietta Elmore Dupree, and lived in Oil City most of his life. He was a member of Ferry Lake Baptist Church. He was a member of the Society of Civil War Historians and the National Coin Association. He loved to listen country music and Elvis. He loved the movie Shane and all of John Wayne's movies. Randall was also an avid football fan.Preceding Randall in death was his father Dugan Dupree. He is survived by his wife Tara Dupree of Oil City, LA, his mother Henrietta Dupree of Oil City, his children; Angel Litteral of New Port Richey, FL, April Medlin (Scott) of Hampton, GA, Shane Dupree (April) of Blanchard, LA, Adrian Terry of Shreveport, Adam Terry of Mooringsport, and Megan Patterson (Joe) of Oil City, his siblings; Christine Young (James) of Shreveport, Chuck Dupree (Lisa) of Shreveport, and Michael Dupree of Oil City, his grandchildren; Jacob, Josh, Samantha, Brian, Brandon, Ethan, Iliana, Bellamie, Gracie, Wesley, Talan, Hunter, Caden, and Rohen.Pallbearers will be Cody Young, Dalton Williams, Gene Terry, James Young, Larry Dupree, Scott Medlin, and Jacob Rowland.