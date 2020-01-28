Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Randy A. Jones Obituary
Randy A. Jones

Shreveport - Randy Alan Jones was born March 13, 1954 in Shreveport, LA, his parents were Angie Baldock and Arthur Lanier Jones. He went to be with his Lord January 26, 2020 in Shreveport.

Randy attended Woodlawn High School and worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for 42 years.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce Lanier Jones. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Violet, his son, Randall "Tyler" Jones, a sister, Donna Louise Robinson and husband Earl, sister-in-law, Jann Cruz and husband Issac, brother-in-law, Kenneth Hardesty and wife Jennie Ann, nieces and nephews, Rachell Ryan, Chris Robinson, Michael Dale Hardesty, Bobby Sharply, Terry Perdue, and Max Raymond Perdue, other relatives and many friends.

A service celebrating the life of Randy Alan Jones will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. David Biddle. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5 until 7 PM Saturday, February 1st at the funeral home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
