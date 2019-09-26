Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Randy Humphries


1954 - 2019
Randy Humphries Obituary
Randy Humphries

Shreveport, LA - Randall L. Humphries, 65, of Shreveport, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home.

Randy was born on Sunday, January 31, 1954, to Jewell and Jolene Humphries, in Shreveport.

Services for Mr. Humphries will begin with a Visitation, between 5 - 7 PM, Friday, September 27, in the State Room, of Hill Crest Funeral Home. The Funeral will take place at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, the 28th, within the Chapel at Hill Crest.

Please refer to www.Hillcrestmemorialfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 26, 2019
