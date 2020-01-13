|
Raymond Benjamin Koch, 94 years old, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. John Berchamans, 939 Jordan St., Shreveport. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service. Officiating the service will be Rev. Duane Trombetta. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue.
Ray was born in Gregory, South Dakota on November 17, 1925. Fall was his favorite time of the year, as he could then spend time talking about his beloved Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and the LSU Tigers, all of which he followed with a passion. Having played at Yankton College in Yankton, South Dakota, helped to become a lifelong football fan. He began his career as an automobile parts salesman and later became a car salesman for area car dealerships that spanned five decades. Ray enjoyed spending time talking football with his customers and inquiring about their families. Due to his genuine concern for others, he became a popular salesman and could always remember what cars he had sold to his many repeat customers. Ray also served in the Air Force from 1946-1949.
A family man, Ray was quick to point out the proudest moment of his life was when he married Mary Sartori on February 12, 1949, in Shreveport. Together, they raised four children, Raymond, Jr. and wife, Debbie, Frank and wife, Wanda, Richard and wife, Melinda, and Mary Kay Townley and husband, John. He was also a devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren, Ryan, Brad, Micah, Matthew, Jacob, and Meredith, and his six great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Kailey, Andy, Joseph, Andrew, and Caroline.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Katrina Hauck Koch, and his siblings, Helen Brunz, Amelia Kerner, Freida Korb, and William Koch.
A convert to Catholicism, Ray was a lifelong Knights of Columbus member, as well as, a third-degree Knight. He was a lector at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, as well as, a member of the credit committee of the St. Joseph Credit Union (now Louisiana Catholic Federal Credit Union). He was a devout Catholic and greatly enjoyed the important role it played in his life.
Beloved by all who met him and were a part of his life, lived by one simple creed...Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to special aide, Shay and Life Path Hospice, especially, Lexi, Debbie, and Ernestine who provided invaluable and truly heartwarming professionalism and care at the end of Ray's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the St. Vincent's Academy Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 921 Jordan St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020