Raymond Dewil
Stonewall - Willie Raymond Dewil, Jr., 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his daughters.
He was born July 21, 1940 in Many, La to the late Willie R. Dewil, Sr. and Thelma Elizabeth McCollister Dewil. The oldest of 5 children, he was raised in the country in Toro, La before moving to Stonewall, La. He resided in Stonewall for the past 50 years where he was well known for his farming/gardening skills (one garden just wasn't enough for him). He was a man who truly loved the outdoors whether riding 4-wheelers, tractors, or in his famous Jeep, the "Ole Colonel Potter".
Raymond was known to many as "Bud," "Papa Bud," "Frip,"and "Speedy." He retired from Beaird Industries after 42 years as an X-Ray technician. Raymond enjoyed spending a lot of time in the woods hunting the big buck or camping. He enjoyed family gatherings and reunions that included coon or snipe hunting. He could always be found at gatherings sharing memories, making new memories, and having a good laugh. Raymond loved the Lord with all his heart and was a faithful member of Countryside Baptist Church for over 40 years.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Linda Shirey Dewil; his parents Willie and Thelma Dewil; and his brother-in-law, Tommy Dailey.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Thelma Claycomb (ex-Bill), JoAnn Chesser (Gene), and Jerrie Lynn Chamberlain (Carney); his step-son, Marvin Ray Clark (Seleta); his four grandsons, Billy Claycomb (Amber), RJ Clark, Michael Clark, and Nicholas Clark; his four granddaughters, Christine Tuttle (Taylor), Hope Hudson (Josh), Isabell Clark, and Shelby Clark; his two step-granddaughters, Vicky Green (David) and Dana Taravella (Joe); his four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Claycomb, Easton, Emmilyn, and Elliott Grace Tuttle; his step-great-grandson, Hunter Brooks; his brother, Joe Dewil (Net); three sisters, Dinah Dailey, Loretta Law (CJ), and Crickett Withers (David); sister-law, Debbie Broome; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunt Dot, special lifelong friends, and work buddies.
Special thanks to Elton Pierce for all he has done, and to his nurse, Charlotte Farley, and OT Jamiee.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. with Bro. Randy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Honoring Raymond as pallbearers will be his nephews, Little Joe Dewil, John Raymond Dailey, Chuck Withers, and Charlie Law. Honorary pallbearers will be his Toro Boys.
Raymond was a simple, hardworking, good, Christian man who we were proud to call our Dad.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 19, 2019