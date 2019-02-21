|
Raymond Hamiter
Plain Dealing - Raymond Hamiter, 74, a lifelong resident of Plain Dealing, LA, passed away suddenly at his home, on Friday, February 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon; daughter, Wendy Caldwell and husband Coleman; son, Mark; and sister, Judie Barnette and husband Dale.
Raymond was a 1963 graduate of Plain Dealing High School. He retired from the Shreveport Police Department after 20 years of dedicated service. He also spent six years in the Louisiana Army National Guard.
He had a lifelong passion for farming and for helping those in need. He dearly loved his church family at First Bossier, where he faithfully served as deacon. His sweet spirit will be missed by many.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Bossier, with memorial service to follow, led by Pastor Brad Jurkovich and Senior Adult Pastor Joe Whitney.
Donations can be made to the First Baptist Bossier building fund or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019