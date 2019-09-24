Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Resources
Raymond John Vallillo


1938 - 2019
Raymond John Vallillo Obituary
Raymond John Vallillo

Shreveport, LA - Funeral Mass for Raymond John Vallillo, 80, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Father Phil Michiels and Father Mark Watson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Rosary following at 12:00 p.m.

Ray was born December 9, 1938 in Elizabeth, NJ to Michael and Assunta Vallillo and went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019. He worked at Lucent Technologies for 38 years where he retired as the Director of Manufacturing. He served several years as Chairman of the Special Olympics Louisiana, Northwest Area. Ray was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where he founded and was the leader of the Young at Hearts Group. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the East Ridge Country Club.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie Vallillo; and daughter, Angel Vallillo. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ray Vallillo (Terri); grandchildren, Christopher Vallillo (Lauren) and Jill Jones (Joseph); and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
