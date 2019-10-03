|
|
Raymond L. Gamble, Jr.
Shreveport, LA - Raymond L. Gamble, Jr., 76, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 surrounded by a house full of relatives and friends. He was born June 6, 1943 in Brownsville, PA, the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Virginia Lawrence Gamble. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He was employed by Giglio Plumbing for 25 years.
Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Kathryn Gamble; daughter, Cynthia Johnson and husband Jerry; sons, Raymond Gamble III and David Gamble and wife Susan; grandchildren, Megan Johnson and husband Bryant, Morgan McCreary, and Chris Litty; one precious great-granddaughter, Kylei Coleman; and brother, James Gamble. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who all knew him as Pap.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Jeremy Spurling officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Cancer Center, especially Dr. Patel and Dr. Peddi, as well as St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 3, 2019