Raymond "Radio Ray" Mayeaux
Shreveport - Raymond Mayeaux, 81, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 17, 2020. Born on December 3, 1938 in Mamou, Louisiana he was affectionately known as "Radio Ray" for most of his adult life.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home from 11am to 3pm. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity in Shreveport on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9am. Interment will follow at Te Mamou Cemetery in Ville Platte, Louisiana at 1:30pm.