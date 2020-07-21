1/1
Raymond "Radio Ray" Mayeaux
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Raymond "Radio Ray" Mayeaux

Shreveport - Raymond Mayeaux, 81, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 17, 2020. Born on December 3, 1938 in Mamou, Louisiana he was affectionately known as "Radio Ray" for most of his adult life.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home from 11am to 3pm. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity in Shreveport on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9am. Interment will follow at Te Mamou Cemetery in Ville Platte, Louisiana at 1:30pm.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Holy Trinity
JUL
23
Interment
01:30 PM
Te Mamou Cemetery
