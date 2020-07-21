Raymond "Radio Ray" MayeauxShreveport - Raymond Mayeaux, 81, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 17, 2020. Born on December 3, 1938 in Mamou, Louisiana he was affectionately known as "Radio Ray" for most of his adult life.A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home from 11am to 3pm. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity in Shreveport on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9am. Interment will follow at Te Mamou Cemetery in Ville Platte, Louisiana at 1:30pm.