Raymond P. Cush M.D.
1942 - 2020
Raymond P. Cush, MD

Shreveport - Dr. Raymond Cush, 78, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Visitation will be at the Forest Park Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM and interment will follow at the Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and per CDC guidelines, face masks will be required.

Ray was born February 27, 1942 in Shreveport, LA, one of two children born to Charles and Marie Cush. He graduated from St. John's High School, then attended Tulane University where he graduated in 1967 with an MD degree. He practiced Internal Medicine with a sub-specialty in Pulmonary Diseases at the Cush Clinic in Shreveport for over 40 years. Ray was an active member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed playing the organ, oil painting, and reading. In his retirement years, he earned the distinction of being a Master Gardener; he and Kathleen also played the clarinet in the Community Band. He will always be remembered for his passion for science, which he instilled in his children, and for the strong value he placed on always doing a good job.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Kathleen; his sister Virginia; his sons Ryan (and wife Melissa) of Austin, TX, and Randy of Basel, Switzerland; and their mother Joanie (and husband Dino) Dennen of Austin, TX. Also surviving Ray are his grandchildren Noah, Liam and Adam, and Kathleen's children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of the donor's choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
