Raymond "Ray" Rhodes
Shreveport - Raymond (Ray) Harold Rhodes was born on 3/20/28 in Rosston, AR to Olen and Effie Rhodes and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 29, 2019.
Ray was pre-deceased by his wife of 63 years, Margarette M. Rhodes, a brother, Howard (Pete) Rhodes, and two sisters, Evelyn (Sissy) McKinnis and Edna (Tootsie) Davis. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ray faithfully served our country in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years where he was recognized on several occasions for outstanding service. During his time in the service, he and Margarette lived several places throughout the world including Cuba, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Virginia. After his retirement from the Navy, they settled in Shreveport, LA to be near family, where he owned Tri State Aluminum and was also employed by Louisiana State University.
Ray was a proud member of toast masters and an avid golfer. After Margarette's passing, he moved to Montclair Assisted Living Facility where he received outstanding care. His affable personality and keen sense of humor kept everyone entertained. He was also an accomplished dancer and during the last few years enjoyed dancing with all the ladies and staff at the facility. Our family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Mechele Head, for the loving care she provided him over the past 5 years. He will be greatly missed by all of his many friends and family.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at the chapel in Montclair Assisted Living on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Mike Anderson of Haynes Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 6, 2019