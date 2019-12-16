|
|
Raymond T. Boswell
Shreveport - Funeral Services honoring the life of Raymond T. Boswell will be held at First Baptist Church Shreveport, 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Jeff Raines and Dr. John Phillip Burns officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street. Interment will follow the service in Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue. A reception will follow the interment in the Parlor of First Baptist Church.
Raymond T. Boswell slipped the bounds of this earth to join his heavenly Father on Sunday, December 15, 2019. His devoted children Rick Boswell and wife, Laurie, Gail Boswell Westmoreland and Connie Ferguson and husband, Mark, were all present for his eternal homecoming.
Ray was born to Lolus and Walter Boswell on October 26, 1928. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie, who he referred to as his "greatest achievement" in life for 67 years of marriage.
In 1948, Ray accepted a position with Blaylock Investment Corporation. After 30 years of dedicated work, Ray purchased Blaylock Insurance, and the company became known as Boswell Insurance Agency.
His passion for life was being a servant of God where he unselfishly shared his vision, and gave his time and his resources in worldwide ministry. His dedication included service to Lakeshore Baptist, Sunset Acres Baptist, Highland Baptist and finally, First Baptist.
Ray led over 75 revivals during a 50 year period beginning in 1944. His active service included leading as Director of Training Union, Sunday School and often times interim music director. From 1983 to 1985 Ray was elected President of the Louisiana Baptist Convention which was an enormous privilege to bestow on a layman. He sat on Executive Committees in all of his endeavors. In 2018, the Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association awarded Ray a life time achievement award for 70 years of attendance.
Ray officiated 268 funeral services for his beloved friends and family.
His love of the arts led to his election as the President of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors. The board bestowed on him the Le Corps Magnifique, a lifetime honor given only to select members who render and continue to provide exemplary service and commitment to the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.
He was a dedicated Kiwanis Club member and maintained 67 years of perfect attendance. The Kiwanis Club stated that Ray embodied the motto Res, non verba, which means actions, not only words. Kiwanis International shared, "Ray's generosity touched and enhanced the Shreveport area."
In addition, Ray rang the bell for the Salvation Army every year for 70 years, giving thanks to the Grace of God for allowing him the good health to complete this exemplary ministry.
A member of the Shreveport Club, First Baptist Church Shreveport, the Kiwanis Club, and the Salvation Army, Ray Boswell lived his life with an unending compassion to serve his fellow man.
His life story includes his beloved children; his grandchildren, Ryan Boswell, Emily Boswell, M'Lise Westmoreland, Brittan Grunsfeld, Lauren Jackson and husband, Cole, and Margot Bibby, all of Shreveport. The joy of his life was found in his great-grandchildren, Jackson Peters, Lilly Boswell, and Eleanor Lake Jackson.
In his final years, the devotion of Anne Wilson gave him peace, love and joy.
The family would like to thank the staff for their care and compassion at the Styles Apartments at the Glen. Also, very special thanks to Ms. Lucy Grove and staff from Willis Knighton Hospice for their devoted attention.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Road Shreveport, LA 71106; The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, 616 Jordan Shreveport, LA 71101; or the First Baptist Church Shreveport Music Ministry, 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019