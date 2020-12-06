Reba Delene SaleSpringhill - Born on January 9, 1943, in Ruston, LA to Alton Elidrige and Doris Pair Farley. She passed away December 4, 2020, at the age of 77 in St Michaels in Texarkana, Texas from coronavirus 19 complications. Reba and Bill got married on July 21, 1961, in Red Shoot near Haughton and had a wonderful life together. They had three children Barry, Stephanie, and Sandra. Barry and Stephanie died a few years ago. Reba had a wonderful life that touched many people over the years. For years she taught the two-year-old Sunday School class at Central Baptist Church where she lovingly received the name "Miss Reba." She truly had a heart for two-year-olds. She was often heard saying "you better not call them the terrible twos." Unfortunately, Reba developed rheumatoid arthritis and could no longer pick up the kids. Miss Reba was saddened she was no longer able to teach her Sunday School class. Miss Reba loved the Lord with all her heart. Every Sunday she was faithful in attendance. She was active in Central in many areas: WMU, Christmas plays, Vacation Bible School. She was willing to help in any area that she was able to. A little over 20 years ago Miss Reba started working at Dr. Hodgkiss' dental office in Springhill, La. Miss Reba loved working at the dental office as they were like one big family. Some of Reba's friends called her "Sweet Miss Reba" as they loved her very much. Miss Reba would help them in any way she could. Miss Reba has three sisters Nina Adams of Haughton, LA., Gwen Singleton of Carthage, Texas, and Rita Davis of Joaquin, Texas. She also had two brothers Alton Farley who is deceased and Johnny Farley of De Berry Texas. They are a very close-knit family and love each other very much. Reba has numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren and one Great grandchild who was born this week in Georgia, who have added much joy to her life.We will honor Miss Reba with a graveside service Tuesday, December 8th at 1 PM at the Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, La.