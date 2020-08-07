1/
Reba Fern (Barnes) Doyal
1935 - 2020
Reba Fern (Barnes) Doyal, age 85, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Reba was born March 10, 1935 in Hackett, Arkansas. She was the fourth of eight children born to Mary Josephine Brock Barnes and Theodore R. Barnes.



Left to cherish Reba's memory is her Sister Wanda Barnes Russell and Husband Dennis of Huntington, AR; Daughter Lisa Doyal Mitchell and Husband Rick of Buffalo, MO; Sons Kenneth Doyal of Shreveport, LA, Ted Doyal and Wife Kathy of San Antonio, TX, Douglas Doyal and Wife Susan of Joshua, TX; Granddaughters Denise Pummer; Rachel Mitchell LeJeune and Husband Will; Lauren Doyal Matthews and Husband Gary; Haley Doyal Duke and Husband Jacob; Grandsons Alan Pummer and Nick Doyal; Great Granddaughters Alyssa Wayne; Alana Wayne; Paityn Baughman; Great Grandson Grayson Duke.



Reba was preceded in death by her Husband Sammy Ray Doyal; Father Theodore R. Barnes; Mother Mary Josephine Brock Barnes; Sisters Marjorie Marshall, Frances Holstead, Frieda Kowalski; brothers Wayne Barnes, Paul Barnes, Melvin Barnes; Grandson Robert Justin Baughman.



A funeral service for Reba will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. Following the funeral service Reba will be laid to rest in the Forest Park West Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 5850 Buncombe Rd. Shreveport, LA 71129.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Doyal family.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
