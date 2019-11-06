|
|
Rebecca Hunt Thornton
Shreveport, LA - A graveside service for Rebecca Hunt Thornton will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Don Tinsley.
Rebecca was born on November 12, 1962 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Arnold and Betty Hunt and passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Shreveport.
Rebecca is survived by her parents, husband, Junior Thornton, daughter, Amanda Thornton and Chris; sisters, Terry and Susie; brothers, Stevie and Charlie; grandchildren, Christina, Bailey, Alexis, Maddison, Kajilio; best friend, Kay and other special family members, Laura, Daphne, Heather, Anida, Tony, Robert, Terri and Sheila.
She will be missed very much and was loved a lot. She was a very special person to so many people. We love you so much.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019