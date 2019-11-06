Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park West Cemetery
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Hunt Thornton


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rebecca Hunt Thornton Obituary
Rebecca Hunt Thornton

Shreveport, LA - A graveside service for Rebecca Hunt Thornton will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Don Tinsley.

Rebecca was born on November 12, 1962 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Arnold and Betty Hunt and passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Shreveport.

Rebecca is survived by her parents, husband, Junior Thornton, daughter, Amanda Thornton and Chris; sisters, Terry and Susie; brothers, Stevie and Charlie; grandchildren, Christina, Bailey, Alexis, Maddison, Kajilio; best friend, Kay and other special family members, Laura, Daphne, Heather, Anida, Tony, Robert, Terri and Sheila.

She will be missed very much and was loved a lot. She was a very special person to so many people. We love you so much.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now