Rebecca "Beck" McLure Crowell
Alexandria - Rebecca "Beck" McLure Crowell left this earth on September 25, 2020, in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Beck was born in Shreveport, LA on May 28, 1944, and she was an infant when she lost her father in World War II. Beck was preceded in death by her mother Rebecca Taylor Hemenway, her father Eugene Lester McLure, and her step father Frank Hemenway.
She and her sister, Lynn McLure, were raised in Shreveport, LA. Beck's education included Madeira High School in McLean, VA, Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA, Finch College in New York City, and Newcomb University in New Orleans, LA.
Following school, Beck went into interior design in Shreveport, where she began expressing her creativity. She was known for creating beautiful spaces, and exquisite flower arrangements.
Beck met her husband, Richard "Dick" Crowell, on a duck hunt in south Louisiana in 1970, and they were married in April of 1971.
She continued her interior design work in Alexandria, began her philanthropic focus, volunteered within the community, and raised two children, Jennifer and Michael.
Beck's passion was painting. She loved to travel with Dick, her family, and friends, and brought back inspiration for her creative endeavors.
She was generous, kind, elegant, loving, and a trustworthy friend. Beck was a wonderful mother, and was passionately engaged in her grandchildren's lives.
Beck is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard B. "Dick" Crowell; her children, Jennifer Crowell Gilliland, Michael D. Crowell and his wife, Noelle Seaman Crowell; her grandchildren, Beck Gilliland, Keller Gilliland, Aiden Crowell, Henry Crowell, Stamps Crowell, and Michael Crowell, Jr.; and her sister, Lynn McLure.
Private services were held at St. James Episcopal Church with The Rev. Tim Heflin and The Rev. James Theus officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
The family request memorials be made in Beck's memory to River Oaks Square Art Center, 1330 Second St, Alexandria, LA 71301; or to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, 3223 Baldwin Ave, Alexandria, LA.
