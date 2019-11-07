|
Rebecca Reeh
Shreveport - Funeral services for Rebecca Lee Reeh will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Southside. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Officiating the services will be Brother Joe Huffman of Southern Hills Church of Christ.
Rebecca Reeh was born March 2, 1934 in Tyler, Tx, and passed away on November 6, 2019, in Shreveport. She grew up in Gladewater, Tx., were she attended Union Grove School. Upon graduating she worked at a radio station in Longview, Tx. where she had her own radio show called " The Girl with The Golden Voice". While working at the radio station she met the love of her life, Thomas Franklin Reeh. They were married on January 23, 1953. In 1954 they moved to Shreveport, La. She was an active member of the Church of Christ where she taught children's Bible Class and served as a hostess for various fellowship meals. She worked for Mayor George Dement at the Holidome prior to working for Chapter 13, from which she retired. She was active in real estate until her passing. Rebecca was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother. She was an excellent cook who spent many hours in the kitchen preparing meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time having lunch with friends and never met a stranger.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 54 years, Thomas. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Paula and husband Doug Langston of Searcy, Ar., Carol Guillory, Teresa and husband Steve McDowell of Shreveport, La.; 7 grandchildren, Clinton Douglas Langston, Anna Rebecca Langston, Ian Michael Guillory, Erin Brenna Guillory, Ethan Lane Guillory, Maggie Reeh McDowell, Matthew Tanner McDowell; and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019