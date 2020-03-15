|
|
Regina Lynn Farrar
Vivian, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Regina "Lynn" Adger Farrar, 71, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, LA with Sister Nancy Wofford and Brother Robert Green officiating. Interment will follow at Vivian Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Lynn was born on September 29, 1948 in Shreveport, LA to James Herndon and Marie "Tookie" Gulley Adger. She entered into rest on Saturday March 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James H. "Hank" Adger Jr. and Will V. "Bill" Adger, sister-in-law Sylvia Adger and her husband of 34 years, Ralph Terrell "Pete" Farrar.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Erin Richard and husband Brian of Blanchard, Terrell Farrar and wife Rene of Vivian, Russell Farrar of Vivian, and Molly Farrar Usrey and husband Tom of Logansport; stepdaughter Karen Johnson and husband Roy of Benton; grandchildren Jordan Scroggs, Justin Bolton and wife Jordan, Dylan Scroggs, Sydney Collins, Cheyenne LeBrocq, Clay Usrey and Farrah Usrey; great-granddaughter June Bolton; brothers Jack Adger and wife Sis, Lane Adger, and Andy Adger and wife Amanda; and 7 nieces and 3 nephews, especially Katie Adger, Amanda Adger, and Lane Adger Jr whom she loved like her own, and special family friends Crystal Muray and Lisa Mumfrey.
Lynn was a loving mother and the heart of her family. Primarily a homemaker, she raised her own children and cared for many nieces and nephews, great nieces, and grandchildren. She had a passion for 4-H where she was a member and then a volunteer leader for over 20 years and was known lovingly as "Momma Lynn" to her 4-H families. She had a special interest in getting youth involved with showing chickens in 4-H and worked with the State Fair of Louisiana Poultry Show for 19 years. In 2014 Lynn was inducted into the LA 4-H Hall of Fame for her service and dedication to the LA 4-H program.
Honoring Lynn as pallbearers will be Butch Jones, Forrest Conley Jr, Jim Farrar, Mike Lavergne, Daniel Morton and Cody Jetton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Carl Shively, Dean Smith, Tommy Conley and Jay Bohannon.
In lieu of flowers, Lynn requested that donations be made to the Louisiana 4-H Educational Trips Fund. Checks should me be made payable to the LSU Foundation, Memo: 4-H Educational Trips Support Fund, mailing address: Louisiana 4-H Foundation, 104 Efferson Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020