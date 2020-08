Or Copy this URL to Share

Reginald Demond Abraham



Shreveport - Services for Reginald Demond Abraham will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Good Samaritan Funeral Home. Officiating will be Reverend Marvin Williams.



Reginald Abraham Demond was born August 18, 1978 in Houston Texas and died July 30, 2020.



Memorial contributions may be made to his son Landyn Lamar Spires Abraham. 11924 Providence Rd. Shreveport, La 71129 "Mask must be worn"









