Rene' Hardie LeGendre



Shreveport - Rene' Hardie LeGendre, age 82 of Shreveport, passed away peacefully at her home on April 16, 2019. Family and friends will host a memorial service on Saturday, April 20, at 2:00 p.m. at All Saints Church in Shreveport with Father Tony Welty officiating.



Rene' was born on March 23, 1937, in Mason City, Texas. Her family later relocated to Shreveport where she lived most of her life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Guy LeGendre. Rene' is survived by her children, Richard LeGendre, Steven LeGendre, and Laura McKay and husband, Kevin. She is also survived by the joys of her life, her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive, Travis LeGendre and wife, Nicole, Emily LeGendre, Trenton LeGendre, Landry LeGendre, Ben LeGendre, Hayden Thorne, Matt McKay and wife, Lindsey, Gracie McKay, Cierra LeGendre and Trey LeGendre.



Rene' was known for her spirited approach to life, love of animals and her expertise in growing all types of plants - especially bromeliads and orchids. Her big personality and skill as a conversationalist were the life of every party. She enjoyed the companionship of her friends and family but also surrounded herself with the company of her loving pets. Dogs, cats, horses, peacocks, racoons and even monkeys found a place in Rene's heart and home. Many in the gardening community knew Rene' for her skill as a grower of exotic plants. She was a member of both local and national bromeliad societies and shared her plants with so many.



We will miss her love and company but are comforted by the thought of the reunion with her Guy.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to Patsy Grant and her team, Gladys Walker and Kim Johnson.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation in Rene's name to All Saints Church, 9051 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115. Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary