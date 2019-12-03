|
Renée Mowbray Webb
Shreveport - Services celebrating the life of Renée Mowbray Webb will be held at Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Rev. Mimi McDowell, with a reception to follow.
Renée, age 92, died on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Alice Mowbray; her sisters, Muff and Eileen and her brothers, Walter and Bernard. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don and children, Cheryl, Marian, Chris (Elaine), Alison (Bill) and Ian (Amanda). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in the United Kingdom. She also had the joy of being foster mother to 22 babies.
Renée was born in 1927 in Peterborough, England. She was educated at the Cromwell School in Peterborough, and did undergraduate and graduate work in calligraphy and painting at Cambridge, London, Ohio State University, and Centenary College of Louisiana.
At age 15, she fell in love with Donald Webb, and four years later, began with him 73 years of married happiness, gracefully and brilliantly raising children while he was off commanding a Royal Navy ship in the U.K. or ministering churches in the U.S. Her role as First Lady of Centenary College won her innumerable friendships and public admiration.
As an artist, Renée first became known for her calligraphy, often combining color and calligraphy to produce superb art. She also taught calligraphy courses in Ohio and Louisiana. The pleasure of painting came into her life later, and she has enjoyed recording in sketches and paintings people of diverse backgrounds observed through many travels, particularly looking for humor and whimsy. Her painting "Sunflower on the Foreshore" was chosen as one of 40 works (of 9000 entrants in a national competition) to tour the country for two years, culminating in its exhibition at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.
She was an active member of Hoover Watercolor Society, and had many local exhibitions, her largest being at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in 2000. Although dozens of her paintings are now delighting people all over the country and on three continents, ultimately, she painted for her own enjoyment.
Renée so enjoyed her garden, and the beauty of life on Cross Lake; good books, baroque music, and baking the best tasting bread. She took such pleasure in, and was grateful for, her many friends. Renée was a lady of deep faith, and has for many years been a devoted member of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Michael for his unfailing and expert care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon Avenue, Shreveport, LA or the Endowment Funds of the Webb Room at Centenary College of Louisiana, 2911 Centenary Boulevard, Shreveport, LA 71104 or of the Webb Academy at the Volunteers of America's Lighthouse, 360 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA, 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019