Mrs. Renetta Singleton
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Renetta Singleton, 93, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Zion Baptist John H Wilson Chapel, 3038 Hollywood Ave. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Singleton entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2019.
She is survived by children; Carolyn Allen West (Isaac, Sr.), Robert S. Singleton (Nefissa), and Lana P. Singleton (Willie Holland), siblings; Pastor B.L. Blade, Sr., (Dorothy), and Ella Louise Greenwade, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019