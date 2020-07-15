Revered Lee Grisso
Shreveport - Elmer Lee Grisso, age 96, passed away at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 26, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on April 5, 1924 in Roanoke, Virginia where he grew up.
Lee served his country in the Army during World War II. He later moved to Tampa, Florida where he met and married his wife, Mary. He worked in the business world prior to being called to the Christian ministry. He and his family moved to Sherman, Texas where he enrolled in Austin College. Following graduation in 1962, he attended Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas where he earned his Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1965. He was pastor of three churches: Alabama Presbyterian Church (Choudrant, Louisiana) where he was ordained, Northminster Presbyterian Church (Chickasaw, Alabama), and St. Andrew Presbyterian Church (Shreveport, Louisiana) where he officially retired in 1989 after 24 years of service. He then served 13 interims until age 85.
For many years Lee was an active member of the North Shreveport Lions Club during which time he was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for "dedicated humanitarian service" in sight conservation. His most meaningful honor was receiving the title of Pastorate Emeritus from his congregation at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Lewis Grisso and Lala Mary Beckner Grisso; two brothers, Walter Louis Grisso and Robert Dwight Grisso and one sister, Marie Grisso Long.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Hume Kelton Grisso; three children, Martha Leigh Grisso, Richard Paul Grisso, and David Wayne Grisso; two grandchildren, Richard Paul Grisso Jr. (Elizabeth) and Emily Grisso Hardinge (Alex); three great grandchildren, Annie Lemoyne Grisso, James Burke Grisso, and Mary Margaret Grisso; one sister, Linda Fay Grisso Stearns; one sister-in-law, Mary Lee Huff Grisso and other family members.
Because of the rise in cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, there will be no memorial service. There will be a graveside service for family and friends on Friday, July 24, at 11:00 AM at the Sibley Cemetery adjacent to Alabama Presbyterian Church, 2091 LA-145N, Choudrant, Louisiana 71227. The celebration of Lee's life will be led by Brother Steve Riall, minister of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church garden fund, 3625 N. Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107 or charity of your choice
.