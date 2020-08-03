Rex Orin Crowell



Rex Orin Crowell went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He was born on September 6, 1930 in Bingen, Arkansas, as the oldest of 5 children to Elias Hoy and Violet Lee Chandler Crowell.



Rex graduated from Texas High in Texarkana in 1948 and attended two years of college at Texarkana College where he was a pre-med major. He then enlisted in the Air Force, graduating from Medical Field Service School at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston. He served the 7505th USA Field Hospital in Swindon, England and Otis AFB Hospital in Massachusetts, among other USAF Medical Facilities.



After receiving an honorable discharge, he completed his BS at what is now Texas A&M Commerce and attended medical school at Sloan Kettering and Cornell University Medical Centers in New York with certifications in medical technology, clinical pathology and cytology.



He became the first director of laboratory services at Highland Hospital in Shreveport, helped establish the laboratory services at Doctors Hospital in Shreveport and was among the first medical technologists at Confederate Hospital that was the foundation of LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He was a long-standing member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists & Medical Technologists as well as many other medical and professional organizations.



At the time of his retirement in 1994, he was one of the lab supervisors at LSUHSC. He also served hospitals in Springhill and Pleasant Hill two weekends a month, providing lab services to rural areas around North Louisiana. Being part of a team that saved lives on a daily basis brought him great satisfaction and he found life-long friends in those who were his colleagues.



Rex was an ordained Southern Baptist deacon, serving as Sunday School director and in many other church positions and ministries in his lifetime. It was said often that if the church doors were open, he was there ready to serve wherever and however needed.



His love of music, nature, plant life, birds and art of all kinds was known to all. His yards were always beautifully landscaped and he was quick to help others with their yards as well. He enjoyed traveling a great deal with friends after retirement where, as an avid photographer, he was able to document his adventures.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Rheta Crowell Braswell and brother Olin Crowell. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Crowell Badon, her husband Patrick and grandsons Chance and Reagan of Frisco, Texas; sisters Joyce Purtle and husband Perry of Plano, Texas; sister Carolyn Matthews of Greenville, Texas and sister-in-law Barbara Crowell of Genoa, Arkansas as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends in Shreveport, Texarkana, at Parkview Frisco and McDermott Crossing in Plano.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5 at Merit Funeral Home from 10-12 noon. A private service with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery in Dallas. His brother-in-law Dr. Perry Purtle will deliver a short eulogy. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when social distancing restrictions allow.



The family would like to thank Baylor, Scott & White Frisco 2nd floor and ICU staff, Baylor Scott & White McKinney Oncology Floor Staff, Accel WillowBend Skilled Nursing, Pam Green, Supportive and Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Richard Eller and the entire staff at Faith Hospice / T Boone Pickens Center for their love and care in his last days.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to an organization near and dear to his heart: Christian Voice Foundation 4329 Coffee Mill Road Prosper, Texas 75078 or to the Rex Crowell Memorial Scholarship Fund at Chase Bank.









