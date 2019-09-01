Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Rhonda P. Blake


1961 - 2019
Rhonda P. Blake Obituary
Rhonda P. Blake

Bossier City, LA -

Funeral services for Rhonda P. Blake will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Minden, LA. Officiating the services will be Associate Pastor John Harp of Brookwood Baptist Church.

Rhonda P. Blake was born on November 13, 1961 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents, Willie G. and Marilyn Harvey Parault. She passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends, who loved her dearly. Rhonda was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and a proud LSU fan and avid pet lover.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Willie G. Parault. She is survived by her husband, Mark Blake; son, Aaron Williams; mother, Marilyn Henderson; maternal grandmother, Mary L. Carpenter; mother-in-law, Sandra Berry; brother, Ronnie Parault and wife, Nina; sisters-in-law, Janet Blake and Tammy McKee and husband, Phillip; best friend, Alice Brocato and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Honoring Rhonda as pallbearers are Matthew McKee, Phillip McKee, John Murphy, Steve Murphy, Brent Porche and Randy Smith.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

The family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
