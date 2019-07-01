|
|
Ricardo Santos
Shreveport, LA - Memorial services for Ricardo Santos, 66, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101.
Ricardo was born in Marrana Island, Guam on June 10, 1953 and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Dolors Santos and sisters, Maria Wells and Andella Santos.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Ralph Wells.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 1, 2019