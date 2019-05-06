Richard B. Laenger



Shreveport, LA - Funeral Services for Richard B. Laenger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, with Brother Charles Hall officiating and Brother Mike Scott assisting. Interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Keatchie, LA. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.



Richard B. Laenger, died on May 4, 2019 in Keithville, LA surrounded by his family and friends. He was 85 years old. He was born on October 14, 1933 to parents, Elaine and Julius Laenger.



Richard lived as a child on the United Gas Plant in Panola Texas. He graduated from Greenwood High School and then joined the United States Air Force and married the love of his life, Mary Louise Speights. After a year of Service in England, they moved back home to start their family. Rick became an Electronic Technician for the Federal Aviation Administration for the US Government and retired from this job at the young age of 55.



Richard, Rick, Dad, Papaw, Paw Paw, spent his time well after retirement and enjoyed many years pursuing his interests. He raised cattle on his farm in Keatchie, La, and enjoyed fishing and camping on Toledo Bend Reservoir with his loving wife and family, Brother in Law and wife Choyce and Joyce Speights and special Oklahoma friends, Mary and Charles Schmitt. Later in life he moved to Meadow Lake Golf Course where he made precious friendships and worked on the golf course as a jack of all trades. He was often seen cutting his neighbors grass, talking to golfers on the course and having weenie roasts and fish fries in his back yard. He was a family historian, keeping records of all family photos and any accomplishments no matter how small.



Rick was a loving, kind person who acknowledged and complimented people wherever he went. He was devoted to his wife of 63 years and was a tremendous father and grandfather, setting an example for them to follow of what strength, and dignity look like lived out during times of suffering. He was a strong and courageous man that never complained. He had an infectious laugh and joked and teased those he came in contact with.



Those left to mourn his passing are his son, Richard Lane Laenger and wife Mary; daughter, Vickie Louise Laenger Thompson and husband Mark; son, William Keith Laenger and wife Janine; grandchildren, Michelle Bailey and husband Brian, Richard Nolan (Tra) and Hollye Linea, April Thompson and Ronnie Robinson, Amber Tyler and wife Kassi Tyler, Emily Laenger, Jenna Laenger; greatgrandchildren, Kade and Kyle Bailey, Elliana, Brooklyn and Emma Laenger, Marlee Thompson, Aven and Adalynn Robinson; brother, Kenneth and wife Cindy. Richard is proceeded in death by his parents Elaine and Julius Laenger, brother Charles Laenger and sister Charlette Thompson.



Special thanks to Dr. Randall White, Lisa his dialysis neighbor and Angel, and all the staff at Devita Dialysis Center, especially T.J. who gave him such special attention.



Honoring Richard as pallbearers will be Tra Laenger, Mark Thompson, Ricky Dunn, Peter Winkler, Lee Thomas, Mark Peters, Ronnie Robinson and Brian Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Lawhorne and Emmett Wells. Published in Shreveport Times on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary