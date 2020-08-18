Richard "Dickie" Clements
Shreveport, LA - "Never start a day or begin a night without meeting in the cloud of God's presence, without being engulfed in His Holy Fire!" Exodus 33:7-11
Funeral services honoring the life of Richard Greene Clements will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitations will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Marshall Street Chapel and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday, August 22, 2020. Interment will immediately follow the service at Weldon Cemetery in Bernice, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Tom Hill and Pastor Nadell Fullwood.
Richard was a beautiful soul that loved hard. You never knew what would come out of his mouth, but he always had a story to tell. He loved to get a rise out of people and keep them laughing. He would go out of his way to help anyone and everyone. He was easy to get along with, until you messed with his kids! He was very protective and would stand up for them no matter what. He loved to travel and Paris, France felt like a second home to him.
For Richard's complete obituary please visit www.Rose-Neath.com
