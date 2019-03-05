Richard Crockett Lennard



Shreveport, LA - Richard "Ricky" Crockett Lennard, 61, born January 13, 1958 to James and Edna Lennard then departed this world on February 28, 2019 to be with our Savior.



Ricky lived large and it was reflected in every aspect of his life from the way he developed businesses to the many people he helped. It was even reflected in his untimely death, the downing of his plane, has been both tragic and unforgettable. Ricky was a prominent entrepreneur and developer in Shreveport and has made a huge impact in the community for the last 40 years. He was known for tackling large impossible projects with confidence and enthusiasm. His endearing personality made you feel like you were his best friend. At age 50 years he fulfilled a childhood dream and obtained his pilot's license. He flew on a regular basis with Carolyn especially to Destin, FL and Austin, TX. He loved everything about aviation and his time flying. Those who knew Ricky well also observed his big heart of compassion. He served and gave to many people and organizations, but was especially partial to Holy Angels where his daughter Molly lives. Ricky frequently helped those who were broken hearted, struggling financially, or simply needed someone to care. This desire to help was a reflection of his Christian values and underlying love for God. Most of all Ricky was passionate about his children and loved spending time with each one. He treasured his relationship with Molly and her friends. He also experienced countless hunting and fishing trips with his sons, Ben, Cameron, and Alan. That special time with his children shaped their character and has left a lasting legacy.



Ricky leaves behind his life partner, Carolyn Templeton; four children, Ben and his wife, Tina; Cameron and his wife, Brittany; Alan and his wife, Lindsey; and Molly; eight grandchildren, Hayes, Beau, Jase, Lane Kathryn, Lawson, Ledger, Leighton, and Elodie; Carolyn's two sons, Alan and Ryan and wife Ashley; and four grandchildren, Jalee, Wilson, Knox, and Ryan-Palmer. He also leaves behind his mother, Edna Lennard Neill and her husband Gene Neill; brother, Ted Lennard and wife Suzanne and their children, Selby, Blake, Claire, Tudor, Julia, and Maura and his sister, Nancy Breaux and husband Tim, and their children, Ellie, Preston, and Carter, and Carolyn's mother, Lafon Hatfield, plus many other cousins and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his father, James Bernard Lennard.



Honoring Ricky as pallbearers will be Ben Lennard, Cameron Lennard, Alan Lennard, Ted Lennard, Alan Templeton, and Ryan Templeton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Goodwin, Max Sharp, Scott King, Randy James, Wade Rich, and Shaun Ferguson



A special thank you goes to Caddo and Bossier Parish Sheriff Departments, NTSB, FAA, Shreveport Fire Department, Cross Diving Company, Louisiana State Police, Blount Brothers Construction, Max Sharp, and all involved in the recovery process.



Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5,, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, with services held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park. The family would like to suggest in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Holy Angels School, 10450 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA. 71106 or at laholyangels.org.